Chelsea take off Christensen at half-time after nightmare first 45 minutes against Arsenal

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The defender is out of contract this summer and may have played his final match for the Blues

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel removed defender Andreas Christensen after a nightmare first 45 minutes against Arsenal in which his poorly hit back-pass gifted the Gunners' opener.

The Blues entered half-time level at 2-2 with Arsenal and opted to bring on centre-back Thiago Silva in Christensen's place.

Christensen is out of contract this summer, and his rapid substitution could mark the end of his Blues tenure with just seven more matches to go after Wednesday's game.

Watch: Christensen's error gifts Arsenal opener

