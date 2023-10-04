Chelsea determined to win race for MLS wonderkid Julian Hall after extensive scouting mission with Man Utd, Man City & Real Madrid also tracking 15-year-old

Chelsea are set to fight with Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to rope in American wonderkid Julian Hall.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have been monitoring the player's progress since he played against them in a U-15s Generation adidas Cup match in April. The Premier League side were keen on bringing the 15-year-old forward to Cobham for trials before he turned 16 in January but the player has now signed a contract extension with MLS club New York Red Bulls that will keep him there until 2026, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a new deal in place, his current club now has the power to reject a trial offer from Chelsea. In fact, the club could consider sending him to their sister clubs RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to further nurture his talent in Europe.

WHAT NEXT? The teenager, who recently became the second youngest player in history to make his MLS debut, is also wanted by European giants like Man United, Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen which club eventually manages to sign him in the future.