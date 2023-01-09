Chelsea boss Potter insists he has senior players' support despite Man City thumping

Graham Potter stated that he has the support of senior players in the Chelsea dressing room despite their recent thrashing against Manchester City.

Crashed out of the FA Cup to Man City

Potter insists he still has dressing room backing

Further transfers likely as Blues look to improve

WHAT HAPPENED? City registered a thumping win against the Blues in a FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's brace and a goal each by Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez. This was Chelsea's third defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side this season and their fourth loss in their last five matches. Despite the result, Potter claimed he has his dressing room's backing and suggested that the team is going through a bad phase.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Potter said: "Yes. This opponent is probably the worst you can play when things aren’t going well because they can make it look like you’re not running or trying because their positional structure is brilliant, they use the full width of the pitch, they keep the ball and make it difficult for you to put pressure on them. In the end, it’s easy to do that but I am working with the players and am not getting any sense of people with a poor attitude.

"Everyone wants to try to do better. I think there is support in the dressing room, it’s just we’re going through a bad moment and sometimes when you have these moments you need somebody to blame, something to blame, and I understand where that question comes from. But at the same time, we have to stick together and keep working."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result leaves Potter's chances of winning silverware this season in tatters. Chelsea are now out of both domestic cup competitions and sit 10th in the Premier League after 17 matches. They do remain in the Champions League and face Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

IN A PHOTO:

Guardiola called for his Chelsea counterpart to be given time after the game...

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues next take on Fulham in a Premier League tie on January 12. Off the pitch, they will look to continue strengthening their underperforming squad, having already moved to sign Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos in January.