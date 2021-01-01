Chelsea players buzzing for FA Cup hero Ziyech after ‘difficult season’ – Chilwell

The Morocco playmaker scored the only goal at Wembley Stadium that sent the Blues into the FA Cup final on Saturday

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has hailed Hakim Ziyech’s recent impact at the club after overcoming his "difficult" start to life in England.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax last July, but he struggled with injuries in his first few months in London.

Last month, the Morocco international inspired Thomas Tuchel's men to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid with his opener in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

The 28-year-old led Chelsea to their second FA Cup final in a row after he scored the match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Following his heroics at Wembley, Chilwell said the entire squad is happy for Ziyech who has now contributed five goals and three assists in all competitions this campaign.

“He has had a few niggles this season that unfortunately have not allowed him to get that rhythm, that flow of games,” Chilwell told the club website.

“But he has scored some important goals for us in the Champions League, and another important goal which has got us to the cup final.

“Just seeing how much it meant to him after the semi-final was amazing. Everyone was buzzing for him to get that goal because he has had a difficult season with injuries, but he has come up trumps for us and played very well.”

Chilwell and Ziyech were among the new faces who moved to London last summer, which also includes Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

However, the England star believes it is a matter of time for their new players to adapt to the Premier League with Chelsea "blessed" in the attacking area.

He continued: “When they come to England everyone says the Premier League is so different to all the other top leagues in Europe, much more physical over here. It doesn’t just happen straight away for anyone. You have to get used to the league because it is so different.

“But we are blessed, the attacking players we have signed are all exceptionally talented and can win you a game. So we have got that, it is starting to gel together nicely now, and that is promising for the years ahead, because it is a young squad and it is very exciting.”

Chelsea visit West Ham United for their next Premier League match on Saturday with fourth place at stake.