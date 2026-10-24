Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Penders' own goal and Palmer red card gift Spurs historic win

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Chelsea's tactical structure crumbled in a fiery, rain-soaked London derby as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

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Xabi Alonso's side kept the scoreline level in a cagey first half but were punished for individual errors and second-half indiscipline. The breakthrough arrived in the 77th minute, when 21-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders, deputising for the injured Emiliano Martinez, punched a corner into his own net. Things unravelled three minutes later when talisman Cole Palmer was sent off for a second yellow card. Mathys Tel then sealed it with a superb solo goal in the 87th minute, handing Spurs their first league win at Stamford Bridge since April 2018.

Here's how Chelsea's players rated:

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Penders - 4/10 A first Premier League start to forget. He looked assured early on and made important saves, including a sharp stop to deny Omar Marmoush from close range. However, his 77th-minute error under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke rattled him, and he was later beaten at his near post by Tel.

Maxence Lacroix - 6/10 The Frenchman made several important interventions and clearances when Chelsea were under pressure. He defended well for most of the game but was exposed after the red card, with Tel skipping inside him for the second goal.

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Levi Colwill - 6/10 Showed strong physical presence and repeatedly intercepted dangerous crosses. He looked solid on the left of the back three and kept things composed, but could do little about the late collapse in front of him.

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Josh Acheampong - 6/10 Operating on the right side of the defence, the youngster proved a reliable presence in the backline. He defended well, stood up well in his duels and seldom looked troubled by Tottenham's wide players despite Spurs' dominance.

Midfield & Wing-backs

Pedro Neto - 7/10 Arguably Chelsea's standout performer. Neto was excellent defensively, consistently tracking back and making tackles, while also posing a genuine threat going forward. He forced Antonín Kinský into a fine save and was involved in Chelsea's best moments before picking up a booking in the 79th minute and being replaced by Danny Welbeck in the 88th minute.

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Moises Caicedo - 7/10 A tireless shift from the captain. Caicedo constantly won possession and disrupted Tottenham's rhythm, excelling in a fierce midfield battle with James Maddison until the Spurs man was forced off injured in the 51st minute. He was the engine that kept Chelsea competitive until the late collapse.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10 Carried out his tactical responsibilities well in a physical midfield battle and made a key block from a Mateus Fernandes shot. However, he should have done better with Chelsea's best chance of the first half, seeing his effort from the edge of the box parried away by Kinský in the 36th minute.

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Jorrel Hato - 6/10 A quiet evening on the left flank for the Dutchman. He was focused on defensive duties, cutting out crosses and trying to contain Mohammed Kudus, which limited his attacking output. He was replaced by Marco Palestra in the 65th minute.

Attack

Cole Palmer - 3/10 A disastrous evening for Chelsea's main creative hub. Palmer had some bright moments early on, forcing a diving save from Kinský, and contributed well to the press. However, he completely lost his head, picking up two yellow cards in nine minutes: the first for a petulant reaction to Mateus Fernandes in the 71st minute, the second for a reckless challenge on Conor Gallagher nine minutes later, ending any hope of a Chelsea comeback.

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Geovany Quenda - 5.5/10 Handed his first Premier League start of the season with Joao Pedro out injured, Quenda tried to make an impact on the left wing and won some early fouls. Ultimately, he struggled to provide a decisive attacking edge in a difficult game and was replaced by Estevao in the 72nd minute.

Morgan Rogers - 5.5/10 Operating as the central striker, Rogers worked hard but was largely starved of quality service. He forced a good save from Kinský in the first half but faded as the game went on. His frustration boiled over when he picked up a yellow card in stoppage time.

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Substitutes & Manager

Marco Palestra - 6/10 Replaced Hato in the 65th minute. Got stuck into the physical battles on the flank and made two important late blocks, but the game had already turned against Chelsea.

Estevao - 6/10 Introduced in the 72nd minute for Quenda. Showed immediate intent with a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle before Palmer's red card forced the team to retreat.

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Danny Welbeck - N/A Replaced Neto in the 88th minute, with no time to make a difference.

Xabi Alonso - 4/10 Chelsea had just 32% of the ball, though they kept Spurs at bay for 77 minutes. Without the injured Joao Pedro, his side looked toothless in attack, finishing with an xG of just 0.46. Alonso could not account for individual mistakes or Palmer's indiscipline, but he struggled to shift the momentum once Spurs took control.



