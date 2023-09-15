Revealed: Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali believe they are building '100-point' Premier League team at Stamford Bridge as they eye minority stake in Sporting CP

A consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali may purchase a share in Sporting CP, one of the three major Portuguese football clubs.

BlueCo looking to buy share in Sporting CP

Boehly wants Chelsea to be a 100-point team

Wants to create multi-team dynasty

WHAT HAPPENED? In their initial step to create a multi-team network with Chelsea at it's helm, BlueCo acquired ownership of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg at the conclusion of the previous season. The Telegraph now claims that BlueCo could attempt to gain a minority stake in Sporting CP.

WHY ARE BLUECO INTERESTED? Chelsea are attracted to Sporting due to the club's reputation for youth development and the fact that players like Cristiano Ronaldo have come through their system. However, it remains to be seen if the club's current board would sanction any sort of sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as looking to build a multi-club organisation, Clearlake Capital are also focused on transforming flagship side Chelsea's on-field fortunes. According to a reliable source via The Telegraph, Chelsea's ownership is “continuously thinking about what that 100-point team looks like. And putting together the right players who will make that 100-point team."

WHAT'S NEXT?: Should they purchase a small share in Sporting, the club would be utilised, like Strasbourg, to provide younger Chelsea players with a route to elite football. The Blues frequently built assets that they would subsequently sell to remain in compliance with financial fair play standards, thus that road would not necessarily lead to the Chelsea first team.