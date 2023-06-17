Chelsea have asked Inter Milan to include midfielder Nicolo Barella in a swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to San Siro permanently.

Chelsea want Italy international

Inter keen to keep Lukaku

Deals could be aligned

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are attempting to buy a new midfielder, amid talks with Manchester United to sell Mason Mount and Arsenal to sell Kai Havertz, and, per Corriere dello Sport, they are keen on signing Barella, who has also been linked with a shock move to Newcastle. The Blues have also been linked with Moises Caicedo at Brighton, but he would cost around £120 million (€140m/$153m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is keen to remain at Inter, to the point where he is frustrated the deal has not been sanctioned yet, and the Italian club want to keep him. However, Inter are said to be seeking a second loan instead of buying him outright, which may scupper Chelsea's proposal to include Barella in a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barella has emerged as a key player at Inter and was pivotal to their run to the Champions League final, where they lost to Manchester City. Inter and Chelsea are said to be locked in negotiations and more talks are expected, as the Italian club are also interested in Kalidou Koulibaly.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? They are set for another remarkably busy summer, as they look to trim Mauricio Pochettino's squad while also adding new players to their ranks.