Chelsea loanee Moses and Asamoah step up fitness with Inter Milan

The Africans took part in Antonio Conte’s side's training session on Monday as the Italian top-flight look to resume in June

loanee Victor Moses and Kwadwo Asamoah were part of Milan’s training session on Monday, as the club steps up their fitness ahead of a possible return.

In a video released on I Nerazzurri, the Africans, alongside Romelu Lukaku and a host of other first-team players, took part in series of drills at the Suning Training Centre in full compliance with all the safety regulations.

Almost all the Italian top-flight teams have restarted training on an individual basis following over six weeks of suspension following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

, Netherland and have all cancelled the rest of the 2019-20 campaign but the leagues in , , and are exploring the likelihood of returning soon.

Antonio Conte’s men are in contention for the Italian top-flight diadem as they sit in the third position on the table after garnering 54 points from 25 league appearances – nine points behind leaders who have played a game more.

They are also in the race to emerge as champions having been drawn with in the Round of 16, though the fate of the European competition is yet to be decided.

Moses joined the San Siro giants on loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea after terminating his contract at .

Before Covid-19 disrupted football-related activities, the former international boasted of three Serie appearances for Conte’s side.

For ’s Asamoah, he has featured in eight games so far this term, a far cry from the 32 games in his maiden season at Inter following his move from rivals Juventus.

The 31-year-old took to social media to express his delight working out with his teammates.

On Sunday, Inter confirmed all medical tests carried out on its playing, coaching and management staff returned negative results.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative,” a statement for the club read.

The health ministry wants all teams to be isolated for 14 days if a player tests positive, while clubs and the league believe such measures would make a restart awkward.