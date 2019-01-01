Chelsea legend Drogba grants Mbappe's 10-year request

The Frenchman had his wish granted after it was turned down by the African football great a decade ago at Stamford Bridge

Kylian Mbappe had his decade-long request to Didier Drogba granted during the 2019 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris.

Drogba who co-hosted Monday’s event with Sandy Heribert disclosed that he denied a 10-year-old Mbappe (who was on trial at ) a picture following Chelsea’s defeat to .

According to him, he snubbed the Frenchman because he was infuriated by referee Tom Ovrebo’s decisions as the Blues crashed out to a late Andres Iniesta goal at Stamford Bridge.

“Ten years ago after a match, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture,” he said.

“That day I said no because of the result [and the refereeing]. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappe. I want to pay my debt now.”

Shortly after this, the Ivorian asked the audience to stand and get in the back of a selfie with the PSG star.

Article continues below

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or ahead of 's Virgil van Dijk and ' Cristiano Ronaldo.