Chelsea icon Terry hits out at NFT doubters in social media statement

Chelsea legend John Terry has taken to social media to hit out at doubters of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) - an industry which he has heavily invested in.

The ex-Blues defender is currently under investigation for his use of copyrighted items in his own monkey NFT project.

While many players have become involved in buying and selling collectible digital items, they have also come under fire for their promotion of an industry with potential risks for average investors.

What has been said?

At first they laugh at you…

Then they follow you ! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XQPQ320tim — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 19, 2022

What is the report Terry has referenced?

Indeed, the Daily Mail recently reported nine-digit negotiations between the Premier League and NFT makers, with several companies in contention to link up with the division for an official NFT project.

However, unlike Terry's own project which has allegedly used logos and other copyrighted materials without permission, these companies would be explicitly granted the rights to use licensed imagery in NFTs.

Sorare, Candy Digital, Dapper Labs and ConsenSys are the organisations reportedly on the Premier League's short-list.

