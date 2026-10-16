Chelsea rarely stay out of the spotlight for long, even in quieter periods at Stamford Bridge. Watching every competitive match takes more than one subscription, though, because the rights vary by competition. Here is where to find the Blues' games in Germany.

FC Chelsea broadcasting guide: Who shows the Blues' matches live on TV and via live stream?



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Watch FC Chelsea in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield live on TV and via live stream

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of their multi-match coverage. That includes every Chelsea game. You can also stream the matches through Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also show the Carabao Cup live. Whenever Chelsea play in the League Cup, you can watch them there too.

DAZN hold the exclusive rights to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in Germany. The streaming service show those matches live, including every Chelsea game in either competition.

Next matches EVE Premier League 07:30 CHE Watch

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Most Chelsea Champions League matches are available live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also show one selected top match exclusively each Tuesday. Depending on the schedule, that could be a Chelsea game or another match involving an English team.

From 2027/28, Paramount+ will show the majority of Champions League matches under new broadcasting arrangements.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, ZDF will also show the match on free-to-air TV in Germany, as usual.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

FC Chelsea broadcasting guide: SPOX's live text commentary

SPOX provide live text commentary on selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You can find the commentary here shortly before kick-off.

FC Chelsea broadcasts: Club profile