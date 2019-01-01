Chelsea face UEFA investigation over alleged racist chanting in Europa League clash

Certain sections of the Blues support stand accused of having sung anti-Semitic songs during a continental fixture in Hungary on December 13

Chelsea are to be the subject of a UEFA investigation into allegations of racist chanting during a Europa League clash with MOL Vidi, with disciplinary proceedings having been opened.

A minority of Blues supporters stand accused of having sung anti-Semitic songs during a continental fixture in Hungary on December 13.

Premier League rivals Tottenham were the subject of the chants in the question.

Chelsea addressed the issue at the time, with the club branding the terrace taunts “abhorrent” while conceding that those involved had “shamed the club”.

A statement released by the west London outfit read: “Antisemitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using antisemitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

