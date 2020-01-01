Chelsea complete £47.5m Werner signing

have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with to sign striker Timo Werner on a five-year contract worth 170,000 per week, with the international set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in July as part of a £47.5 million deal.

The Blues confirmed that the prolific frontman will remain with his current club until the end of the season and, subject to a medical examination, will link up with his new side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

A plethora of sides, including , , and , among others, had been credited with an interest in Werner, but Frank Lampard's outfit beat out the competition to sign a man who is currently enjoying the most prolific season of his career.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Werner said: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

