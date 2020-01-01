Chelsea and Spurs-linked Gerson has no interest in Flamengo exit

The midfielder is more than happy to stay in Brazil amid reports he is wanted by clubs in the Premier League

Gerson has no interest in leaving Flamengo despite reported interest from Premier League duo and .

After an unsuccessful stint at , Fluminense youth product Gerson returned to after an €11.8million (£11m/$13m) deal was agreed with Flamengo in July 2019.

The 23-year-old has since won the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana, while the Campeonato Carioca could be secured next week with Jorge Jesus' side taking on Fluminense in a two-legged final.

Gerson's displays have led to links to some of Europe's biggest clubs, but he insists he is happy at Flamengo.

"After a year with Flamengo, I can promise that I never spoke with another club. My focus is totally on Flamengo," he told Globo Esporte.

"I feel at home, I am happy, I am wanted and I am at a club that is on the level of European sides.

"We can't shut doors, football shows this, but today I am very happy and fulfilled to be in the club of my heart.

"I rediscovered myself here and I want to win yet more trophies in this shirt."

Goal reported last month that Tottenham have had regular contact with the entourage of Gerson, with the Premier League side prepared to offer £16m ($20m).

It is understood that the Brazilian club have no intention of selling one of their star men, however, and Gerson was happy to stay to continue his development under Jesus, who signed a one-year contract extension.

Jesus had asked last season's Brasileiro winners to retain the services of his key players, with the club looking to make a raft of sales in order to ease financial distress caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the board did not accept Spurs' £16m bid, and Gerson had no issues with that decision as he is keen to continue his good form under his current coach in a bid to receive a call-up from the Brazil national team.

It is perhaps of little surprise that the player is not scrambling to secure a move to Europe, having endured a nightmare spell at Roma after turning down the advances of , and to fight for a place at Stadio Olimpico.