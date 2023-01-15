Chelsea all but confirm blockbuster £89m Mudryk transfer with ex-Arsenal target watching Crystal Palace clash from Stamford Bridge stands

- Chelsea all but confirm Mudryk transfer
- Present at Stamford Bridge
- Chelsea facing Crystal Palace on Sunday
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues hijacked Arsenal's transfer deal for Mudryk at the last moment offering £89 million ($108.9m) for the Ukrainian winger. He is currently in London after undergoing a medical and will be in attendance for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also updated the bio on their Instagram page where they included Mudryk's official handle and urged the fans to follow their new recruit. In addition, they posted the player's highlights playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, all but confirming his arrival.
IN A PHOTO:
Instagram | @chelseafc
WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? After catching Graham Potter's men in action in the Premier League, the 22-year-old winger will head back to Turkey to rejoin Shakhtar's winter training camp to tie up loose ends before getting officially unveiled as a Chelsea player.