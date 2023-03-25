Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's how you can watch Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls live on TV or stream in the UK.

At the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC will host New York Red Bulls on the fifth matchday of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. Both teams will enter this weekend's match with the wind in their sails after recording their first wins of the season in their most recent outings.

In a fiercely contested 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday morning at the Exploria Stadium, Charlotte FC displayed amazing fortitude in fending off their opponents. Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas each scored for Christian Lattanzio's team in the waning minutes of the first half, and Martin Ojeda pulled a goal back three minutes before the hour mark to make it 2-1.

New York Red Bulls defeated Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena to earn their first victory. The Metro have risen to ninth place in the Eastern Conference rankings as a result, trailing Inter Miami by only one point in the race for the final guaranteed playoff slot.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls date & kick-off time

Game: Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm GMT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Where to watch Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Charlotte team news and squad

The long-term absentees Guzman Corujo, Adam Armour, Vinicius Mello and Kristijan Kahlina are absent from the game. The rest of the squad will be up for selection.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Sisniega; Bryne, Malanda, Tuiloma, Mora; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Gaines, Copetti, Jozwiak

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Corujo, Mora, Tuiloma, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Vargas, Shinyashiki, Gaines

New York Red Bulls team news and squad

Yet again, Dru Yearwood and Serge Ngoma are set to miss the clash and Lewis Morgan is doubtful to make the squad for the game.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Casseres, Vanzeir, Luquinhas