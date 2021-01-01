Chan 2021: Zambia far from playing their best despite Tanzania win - Sredojevic

The Chipolopolo are second in Group D after seeing off the Taifa Stars and will face Syli National in the second game

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has claimed Zambia are far from playing at their best despite a 2-0 opening victory in their African Nations Championship against on Tuesday in Limbe.

Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula scored the goals that gave Chipolopolo the opening win in Group D but the coach said although the match was good, his side is yet to play at their best level.

“No team wins the trophy after just winning the first game in the tournament. We have played against a good team [Tanzania] that put us under a lot of pressure especially in the first half,” the former SC Villa and coach was quoted by Caf Online after the game.

“Winning the opening match is a good step, but we are still far from playing our best.”

Tanzania’s Etienne Ndayiragije said the encounter was balanced and that his side was defeated because Chipolopolo were clinical with their chances.

“The game was basically a 50/50 and our opponents Zambia managed to capitalise and take their chances,” the Taifa Stars coach said in his post-match press conference.

“The two teams played good football and the fans enjoyed what they saw. We need to keep working hard because we still have two games to play in the group and we have a chance.”

The second Group D game for Zambia will be against Guinea who saw off Namibia 3-0 to go top of the group.

Although the West Africans looked solid against the Brave Warriors, head coach Mohamed Kanfory Bangoura said they must take every game seriously.

“I am very delighted with the 3-0 win in our first match. We must treat every game with a lot of seriousness because every team that is here is strong,” Kanfory said.

“Although we beat Namibia, we did not underrate them from the start, but only selected a team that reacted well to win the game."

As Guinea will face the former African champions, Tanzania’s game against Namibia is expected to be an epic one as both sides would fight for survival and desperately need points to stay in contention for a spot in the knock-out stage.

The Taifa Stars are the only Eastern African side to have lost in the tournament after and Rwanda fought to a 0-0 draw.