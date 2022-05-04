Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the clash tantalisingly poised.

Pep Guardiola's side lead 4-3 from the first leg, but the tie is far from over, particularly after Madrid's comebacks in previous rounds against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith will be at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and, ahead of kick-off, will be answering your questions on tonight's game.

How will Guardiola approach the game? Can Karim Benzema secure the Ballon d'Or with yet another big performance? How has Jack Grealish settled at the Etihad Stadium?

Anything you want to ask or if you want to let us know your opinions and predictions, be sure to log on at 6.30pm BST (1:30pm ET) and write your comments in the section below.