Champions League: PSG won’t overturn Manchester City deficit, according to Goal readers

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens have been tipped to reach the competition’s final at the expense of the Parisians on Tuesday night

Paris Saint-Germain should forget about qualifying for the Champions League final, according to Goal readers.

The French elite division outfit travel to the Etihad Stadium for their second leg of the tournament’s semi-final against Manchester City.

In the first leg fixture played at the Parc des Princes, Mauricio Pochettino’s men surrendered a goal lead in the 2-1 defeat to the Premier League outfit – with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez finding the net.

Anything short of victory for Neymar and co. would see them miss out on a place to reach the final billed for Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, we asked our readers if the Ligue 1 giants can overturn their deficit against red-hot City in England.

Can Neymar's PSG overturn their deficit against Manchester City to reach the #UCL final? 🤔 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 4, 2021

In a poll conducted on Twitter, 46.8 percent of the total votes cast, believe that the French club – that finished as runners-up in the 2019–20 season will not turn the game around against Guardiola’s men.

On the other hand, 42 percent of the fans think Pochettino’s team can do the unthinkable to book their place in the final.

Whereas, 11.3% are undecided on the fate of the nine-time French top-flight kings.

Meanwhile, centre-back John Stones stated that Manchester City are using their past let-downs as fuel for motivation in their bid to win the 2020-21 Champions League.

"I do think with all the things that have happened have made us a stronger team, the disappointment of getting knocked out in harsh circumstances is hard to take so we've had to use it, especially this season, as fuel to motivate us,” the Englishman told the media.

"Push forward to take the next step and get our goal to win the Champions League. This season we've got a great chance to get to the final, hopefully, we can do it. Just use the emotions of disappointment to motivate us to do better in seasons like this one.

"I think we have to attack the game like every other game, to win. We've never gone into a game thinking the job's done or we need to defend.

"It's a downward spiral if we go into the game like that. We need to be who we are to win and play as Manchester City as everyone knows how we play. We're excited for that and fully focused for the game in hand."