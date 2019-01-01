Champions League on TV: What UK & US channels are Porto vs Liverpool & Man City vs Spurs on?

Both quarter-final second legs are being televised and live streamed for football fans in the US and UK

and qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday and will find out the identity of their opponents on Wednesday.

hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over after playing at Anfield last week and are hot favourites to meet the Catalans in the final four.

Meanwhile, have ground to make up against if they want to continue their quest for the quadruple, having lost the first leg 1-0 in London.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the two games...

What UK TV channel is Porto vs Liverpool on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 3. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

TalkSport will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Porto vs Liverpool can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Porto vs Liverpool on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the United States on Galavision.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English language or Univision Deportes En Vivo in Spanish language. A live text commentary of Porto vs Liverpool can followed on Goal here.

What UK TV channel is Man City vs Spurs on?

Tottenham vs Man City will be televised in the United States on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

BBC Radio Manchester will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Man City vs Spurs can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Man City vs Spurs on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes in Spanish language or TNT USA in English language.