Champions League on TV: What UK & US channels are Liverpool vs Porto & Spurs vs Man City on?

Both quarter-final first legs are being televised and live streamed for football fans in the US and UK

The quarter-finals get under way on Tuesday night with two high-profile clashes involving three Premier League teams.

take on in their first European match at their brand new stadium, which hosted its first competitive game last week. The winner of the two-legged tie will be drawn against or in the semi-finals.

, losing finalists in the competition last season to , face Portuguese side in a bid to face either or in the last four.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the two games...

What UK TV channel is Liverpool vs Porto on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 3. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website.

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra will be airing coverage of the match on radio. A live text commentary of Spurs vs Man City can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Liverpool vs Porto on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English language or Univision in Spanish language. A live text commentary of Liverpool vs Porto can followed on Goal here.

What UK TV channel is Spurs vs Man City on?

Tottenham vs Man City will be televised in the United States on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester will be airing coverage of the match on radio. A live text commentary of Spurs vs Man City can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Spurs vs Man City on?

Liverpool vs Porto will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes and Galavision in Spanish language or TNT USA in English language.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English language or Univision in Spanish language. A live text commentary of Spurs vs Man City can followed on Goal here.