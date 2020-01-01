Champions League group stage: Barcelona paired with Juventus, Man United face PSG & draw in full
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Barcelona will face Juventus in the group stage of the Champions League after they were paired together in Group G in the draw, which took place in Geneva on Thursday.
The heavyweight fixture will see Cristiano Ronaldo come up against Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for the first time since his move to Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.
The two men, who have shared 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, enjoyed a historic rivalry in La Liga, and will resume hostilities in Europe's elite competition next month.
Meanwhile, Manchester United's return to the Champions League has been marked with a draw against last year's Champions League finalists PSG in Group H.
More to follow.