UEFA Champions League final: Chelsea vs Manchester City - Combined XI

Who makes our Champions League final combined XI? Find out...

Chelsea and Manchester City are all set to renew hostilities at the grandest stage in Europe on Saturday night.

The Champions League final is here and we are all excited aren't we.

We've got two master tacticians going up against each other in Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. With Guardiola looking for his third Champions League title, he will be desperate to get one over Tuchel who has already managed to beat him twice this year.

Tuchel, who lost the Champions League final with PSG last year, will be looking to make amends with Chelsea this time around.

With two talented squads going up against each other, we've attempted to pick a dream team from the two clubs.

Watch Goal's panel of experts put together a Chelsea-Manchester City combined XI in a freewheeling chat in the second episode of The Biased Show .