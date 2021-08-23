Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw: When, how to watch & teams involved

Goal has everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw, featuring Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus & more

After a summer jam-packed with international football action in Euro 2020 and the Olympics, Europe's showpiece domestic club competition returns with the Champions League.

The group stage draw will determine which clubs will face each other in the opening stage of the competition, potentially shaping the trajectory of the tournament as a whole.

Chelsea are current defending champions after defeating Premier League rivals Manchester City in the last season's final, adding a second Champions League trophy to their collection.

Other European heavyweights in Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United will also be gunning for this year's continental prize.

Goal has everything you need to know about Champions League group stage draw for 2021-22, including when it is, how to watch it, which teams are involved and more.

Contents

When is the Champions League 21-22 group stage draw?

The Champions League 2020-21 group stage draw will take place on Thursday August 26, 2021.

It will be held in Istanbul.

Draw proceedings will commence at 5pm BST (12pm ET).

As is tradition, UEFA will also use the occasion to present awards to the best players, teams and coaches of the 2021-22 competition.

Which teams are involved in the Champions League 21-22 group stage?

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Chelsea Real Madrid Porto Club Brugge Villarreal Barcelona Ajax Marseille Atletico Madrid Juventus RB Leipzig Young Boys or Ferencvaros Manchester City Manchester United Atalanta AC Milan Bayern Paris Saint-Germain Zenit Saint Petersburg Ludogorets Razgard or Malmo Inter Liverpool Besiktas* Wolfsburg Lille Sevilla Dynamo Kyiv** ** Sporting CP Borussia Dortmund * ***

The Champions League group stage draw will involve a total of 32 teams - 26 automatic qualifiers and six from the qualification path.

Qualified teams will be divided into four pots: Pot 1 contains the title holders, the Europa League winners and the champions of the top six national leagues based on UEFA country coeffients. The remaining three pots are populated according to a team's UEFA club coefficient.

You can see the confirmed teams that will be part of the draw in the table above.

When does the Champions League 21-22 group stage start?

Besiktas and Dynamo Kyiv will be placed in either Pot 3 or 4.*Winner of Shakhtar Donetsk or Monaco will be placed in either Pot 3 or 4** Winner of RB Salzburg or Brondby will be placed in Pot 3 or 4*** Winner of Benfica or PSV will be placed in Pot 3 or 4**** Winner of Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol will be placed in Pot 3 or 4

The Champions League 2020-21 group stage begins with matches on Tuesday September 14 and Wednesday September 15.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last series of matches taking place on Tuesday December 7 and Wednesday December 8.

How can I watch the Champions League group stage draw?

UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and that can be accessed here.

If can't to watch the draw, Goal will also run a live blog containing all the biggest moments and key information from the draw as it takes place.