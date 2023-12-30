Celtic vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Old Firm

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Rangers in a much-awaited clash in the Scottish Premiership at the Celtic Park on Saturday. Celtic have a five-point lead at the top of the table but Rangers have two games in hand over the leaders and have the opportunity to reduce the gap at the top.

Celtic had a firm grip on their advantage at the top of the table but two defeats in their last five fixtures have allowed Rangers to claw their way back into the race.

Rangers have put together an excellent run heading into this crucial fixture. They are unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions and have won the last seven matches in a row.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: December 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss Saturday's match due to a hamstring problem. Stephen Welsh is expected to step in as a center-back.

James McCarthy is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue. However, there's potential good news for Celtic as Liel Abada and Reo Hatate may return to the matchday squad after recovering from thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Welsh, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Rangers team news

As for Rangers, Connor Goldson's participation is uncertain as he undergoes assessment for a groin injury sustained against Motherwell on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, Jose Cifuentes, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Nicolas Raskin, Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, and Borna Barisic are all expected to remain sidelined in the crowded treatment room.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz; Dowell, Sterling, Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers, Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match September 2023 Premiership Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic May 2023 Premiership Rangers 3 - 0 Celtic April 2023 FA Cup Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic April 2023 Premiership Celtic 3 - 2 Rangers February 2023 League Cup Rangers 1 - 2 Celtic

