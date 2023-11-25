Celtic vs Motherwell: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are back in action this weekend and will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the SPFL Premiership table when they welcome a struggling Motherwell side to Celtic Park.

The Hoops went into the international break on a high after a 6-0 thrashing of Aberdeen, with that emphatic Parkhead victory keeping them five points clear of resurgent Rangers. Brendan Rodgers’ men will seek to extend their unbeaten start to the league season with a positive result against Motherwell here.

And with their Old Firm rivals not playing until they make the difficult-looking trip to face Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, this could prove to be another pivotal weekend in the title race.

In sharp contrast to Celtic, Motherwell extended their winless run to nine matches in all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Hearts two weeks ago and will look to arrest their shocking slump down the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Motherwell kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Celtic Park Location: Parkhead, Glasgow, Scotland

How to watch Celtic vs Motherwell online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised by Sky Sports, with no pay-per-view option to watch the game within the UK and Ireland. International subscribers on Celtic TV can watch the fixture overseas, while fans can listen to audio commentary on Motherwell TV. Alternatively, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre page.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Head coach Brendan Rodgers revealed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that both Luis Palma and Alistair Johnston are doubts, with the pair not expected back from international duty until Friday and will be late calls for Saturday's game.

Aside from the duo, Celtic will be without the services of Daizen Maeda (knee), Reo Hatate (hamstring), and Liel Abada (thigh) due to long-term injuries.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Yang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Maeda, Palma

Motherwell team news

Motherwell will again be without the services of Pape Souare, with the defender on the sidelines due to an ankle problem, which is likely to keep him out until December. Lennon Miller (knee) and Paul McGinn (fractured cheekbone) will also remain sidelined with injuries for Saturday's trip to Parkhead.

Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth continues to be an attacking threat for the visitors, having contributed to six goals (four goals and two assists) in as many league games since joining Motherwell, and he will likely retain his place in the team up front.

Motherwell possible XI: Kelly; Casey, Butcher, Mugabi; O'Donnell, Slattery, Paton, Spencer; Wilkinson, Biereth, Bair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelly, Oxborough, Connelly Defenders: Gent, Mugabi, O'Donnell, Ross, Spencer, McGinn, Blaney, Souaré, Bone, Casey, McDermott Midfielders: Wells, Paton, Spittal, Zdravkovski, Miller, Butcher, Slattery Forwards: Bair, Obika, Wilkinson, Biereth, Ross, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/9/23 Motherwell 1-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 22/04/23 Celtic 1-1 Motherwell Scottish Premiership 09/11/22 Motherwell 1-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 19/10/22 Motherwell 0-4 Celtic Scottish League Cup 1/10/22 Celtic 2-1 Motherwell Scottish Premiership

