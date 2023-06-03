Celtic vs Inverness CT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Cup final

Celtic are set to take on Inverness in the 150th Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday evening.
The Hoofs are geared up to win their fifth domestic treble in seven seasons. Ange Postecoglou's troops have been in sensational form this season and have already bagged the Premiership title with four games to spare. They have also won the Scottish League Cup after defeating bitter rivals Rangers 2-1 in the final.
They head into this fixture after recording a 5-0 win over Aberdeen in their final league match last weekend.
Celtic have got the better of Greenock Morton, St Mirren, Hearts and Rangers en route to the final and will hope to complete the treble by winning a record 41st Scottish Cup title.
Meanwhile, Inverness became the first team outside of the Premiership to reach the final after seven years courtesy of their win against Falkirk in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Celtic.
They will be hopeful of staging an upset as they have already beaten two top-tier clubs in Livingston and Kilmarnock in the fifth round and in the quarter-final of this tournament.
Inverness were last involved in competitive action on May 5 against Ayr United in their final Championship match and head into the title decider refreshed and motivated.
Celtic vs Inverness kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Hampden Park
The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hampden Park.
How to watch Celtic vs Inverness online - TV channels & live streams
Viaplay Sports 1
|Watch here
BBC One Scotland
|Watch here
BBC Scotland
|Watch here
BBC iPlayer
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and BBC One Scotland, and will be available to stream live online through BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic will only miss Cameron Carter-Vickers due to a knee problem and the rest of the squad is fit for selection. Kyogo Furuhashi, Alistair Johnston and Sead Haksabanovic have been given the green signal to participate as they have been recovering from minor knocks.
Joe Hart is set to keep his place in goal while Yuki Kobayashi or Tomoki Iwata will start upfront along with Carl Starfelt.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Jenz, Bernabei, Johnston, Juranovic, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota
Inverness team news
Inverness will be without Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh but Roddy MacGregor (ankle) and Max Ram (tendon) should be available for selection as they have got back to training.
Billy Dodd might choose to pack the midfield with five players in a 4-5-1 formation to keep Celtic at bay with Billy McKay upfront, who has scored five goals in five appearances in the Scottish Cup.
Inverness possible XI: Ridgers; Carson, Devine, Deas, Harper; Henderson, Allardice, Welsh, Mackay; Shaw; Mckay.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ridgers, MacKay.
|Defenders:
|Deas, Devine, Ram, Strachan, Harper, Delaney, Nicolson, Duffy.
|Midfielders:
|Allardice, Welsh, Hyde, Carson, C. MacKay, Bray, Henderson, Doran, Hennem, Shaw, MacGregor, Thompson.
|Forwards:
|D. MacKay, McKay, Samuels, Boyd, Cairns.
Head-to-Head Record
In the past five meetings, Celtic have emerged victorious on four occasions while one match has been drawn.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/03/2017
|Inverness 0-4 Celtic
|Premiership
|11/02/2017
|Celtic 6-0 Inverness
|FA Cup
|05/11/2016
|Celtic 3-0 Inverness
|Premiership
|18/09/2016
|Inverness 2-2 Celtic
|Premiership
|20/02/2016
|Celtic 3-0 Inverness
|Premiership