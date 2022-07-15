Celtic vs Blackburn: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Scottish champions are readying themselves for the defence of a domestic crown, with pre-season preparations now being stepped up

Celtic restored domestic dominance in 2021-22, as they clambered back above Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, and the plan is for pre-season action to have they fully prepared for the defence of that crown. One such outing is set to see them line up against Championship outfit Blackburn.

Rovers are not expected to figure among the promotion hopefuls pushing for a place in the Premier League next season, but they do boast ambition of their own and GOAL brings you all you need to know about their trip to Parkhead.

Celtic vs Blackburn date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Blackburn Date: July 16, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

How to watch Celtic vs Blackburn on TV and live stream online

The pre-season fixture will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports 1, while it will also be available to stream on Celtic TV.

TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Celtic TV

Celtic team news

Celtic, who are already assured of a place in the Champions League group stage in 2022-23, have started their pre-season programme with outings against Rapid Vienna and Banik Ostrava.

They came from behind to win the latest of those games 4-2, but there are leaks at the back to be plugged.

Ange Postecoglou made sweeping changes to his side at half-time against Ostrava, but may be tempted to give a favoured XI a little longer to impress this time around.

That being said, rotation could still take place and, having been the only ones to play for over an hour last time out, Joe Hart, Cameron Cater-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull could be handed rests.

Blackburn team news

Rovers have faced Accrington Stanley and Dundee in pre-season so far, with a 1-1 draw taken in at Dens Park during their first outing on Scottish soil.

New boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is still learning about the squad he has inherited at Ewood Park and is likely to ring the changes in Glasgow.

At least nine alterations are expected to be made to the side that faced Dundee, but the likes of Tyler Magloire and Ryan Hedges may retain their spots.

Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz should figure at some stage as he is yet to secure a move elsewhere despite being at the centre of many a transfer rumour.