Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might face geo-blocks? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on television

Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Celtic Glasgow and Beşiktaş: Recent results

Celtic have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent game 0:2 to Falkirk. Before that, they drew 2:2 with Dundee United and won 2:1 away at Hibernian. Across those five matches, they scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

In their last five competitive matches, Beşiktaş have won two, drawn two and lost one. The Istanbul side most recently drew 2:2 with Kasımpaşa. In the Europa League, Beşiktaş picked up points against Crystal Palace (2:2) and Hoffenheim (2:3 away win). Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Line-ups

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Form

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Head-to-head record

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: The tables