Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are all set to face St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at Celtic Park.

The newly-crowned Scottish champions come into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby last Saturday. This was the first time Celtic failed to score in a match since October last year.

Meanwhile, St. Mirren have failed to win a game in their last four outings and are currently sixth on the league table.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic will continue to miss the services of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy due to injuries.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to make changes to the lineup which lost to rivals Rangers in their last game.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston. Midfielders: Iwata, McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Mooy, McCarthy. Forwards: Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Forrest, Haksabanovic, H. Oh

St. Mirren team news

Tony Watts, who injured his ankle during training, will likely miss the remainder of the season, while Jonah Ayunga remains unavailable due to knee ligament damage.

St. Mirren possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Kiltie, Gogic, O'Hara; Greive, Main

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carson, Urminsky Defenders: Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Tait, Gogic. Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Reid, Kiltie. Forwards: Watt, Main, Greive, Jamieson, Offord.

Head-to-Head Record

Celtic have won four out of their last five meeting against St. Mirren, while the latter have won once.

Date Match Competition 5/3/2023 St. Mirren 1-5 Celtic Scottish Premiership 11/2/2023 Celtic 5-1 St. Mirren Scottish Cup 19/1/2023 Celtic 4-0 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership 18/9/2022 St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership 3/3/2022 Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren Scottish Premiership

