Celtic vs Rangers: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the SWF Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers take on rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish Women's Cup final at Hampden Stadium.

It will be an exciting battle between the two bitter rivals as Celtic will be aiming to defend their title while Rangers are looking to cap off their season by securing the domestic cup double after previously winning the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup in December.

In a tightly contested semi-final at Hampden Park, Celtic emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Glasgow City. Natasha Flint's goal in the 20th minute proved to be decisive, securing a place in the final for Fran Alonso's team.

Earlier in the competition, Celtic displayed their dominance with a commanding 9-0 triumph over Falkirk. They followed it up with a resounding 5-0 victory against Boroughmuir Thistle in the fifth round and a 5-1 win over Hearts in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Rangers, are yet to concede a goal throughout the competition. Their semi-final against Motherwell at Hampden Park saw Hannah Davison and Chelsea Cornet find the back of the net, securing their place in the final on Sunday.

Impressively, Rangers have netted 32 goals en route to the final. They kicked off their campaign with an impressive 11-0 victory over Stirling Uni in the fourth round. This was followed by a dominant 13-0 win against Rossvale in the fifth round and a commanding 6-0 triumph over Hibs in the quarter-finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

The match is scheduled for May 28 at Hampden Park in Glasgow. It will kick off at 1:30 pm BST.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One Scotland and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Fran Alonso likes to field his team in a 3-5-2 formation. Claire O'Riordan, Caitlin Mary Hayes, and Kelly Clark should form a three-man backline to shield Pamela Tajonar between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Chloe Norma Craig and Menglu Shen will be playing through the flanks to make the most of the wide areas.

English forward Natasha Flint and Katherine Loferski should lead the lines.

Celtic possible XI: Tajonar; O'Riordan, Hayes, Clark; Craig, Gallacher, Mengyu, Galabadaarachchi, Menglu; Flint, Loferski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Logan, Tajonar, Johnstone. Defenders: O'Riordan, Craig, Kerner, Clark, Hayes, Menglu. Midfielders: Otto, Robertson, Ross, Mengyu, Chance, Ashworth-Clifford, McAneny. Forwards: Gallacher, Galabadaarachchi, Fergusson, Loferski, Bowie, Flint.

Rangers team news

Malky Thomson likes to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jenna Fife should keep his place between the sticks. The four defenders could be Rachel McLauchlan, Kathryn Hill, Hannah Davison, and Maddie Nolf.

Samantha Kerr will likely play as number 10 whereas Kirsty Elizabeth Howat-Thomson might be the lone striker upfront.

Rangers possible XI: Fife, McLauchlan, Hill, Davison, Nolf; Maclean, Middag; Hay, Kerr, Arnot; Howat-Thomson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fife, Esson. Defenders: Docherty, McLauchlan, Hill, Davison, Martinez, Nolf. Midfielders: Middag, Cavanagh, Cornet, McCartney, Danielsson, Maclean, Kerr, Watson. Forwards: Hay, Howat-Thomson, McCoy, Bell, Ross, Arnot, McLeary.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Rangers have won two matches, while Celtic have emerged triumphant on one occasion. Two matches ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 04/05/2023 Celtic 0-1 Rangers Scottish Women's Premier League 28/03/2023 Rangers 1-1 Celtic Scottish Women's Premier League 25/02/2023 Celtic 3-0 Rangers Scottish Women's Premier League 26/11/2022 Rangers 0-0 Celtic Scottish Women's Premier League 15/05/2022 Celtic 1-3 Rangers Scottish Women's Premier League

