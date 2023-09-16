Celtic vs Dundee: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the Scottish Premiership this season when they play host to Dundee at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side has picked up 10 points from a possible 12 including a solitary-goal win at Rangers, having dropped points in the goalless draw with St. Johnstone.

The visitors have returned to the Premiership following their promotion as winners of the Championship last season, and have accumulated five points from four games including a 2-2 draw against St. Johnstone in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Dundee kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee will be played at the Celtic Park football stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on September 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised by Sky Sports, with no pay-per-view option to watch the game within the UK and Ireland. International subscribers on Celtic TV can watch the fixture overseas.

Alternately, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights will be available on BBC Sportscene from 7:30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Rodgers is far from a fully fit squad but Reo Hatate is back in training after recovering from a calf injury, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and attacker Marco Tilio have resumed light training. So only Hatate would be available for selection for Saturday's game.

Liel Abada faces four months out with a thigh problem, with the likes of Maik Nawrocki, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh also among the injured.

Luis Palma has returned from international duty with Honduras, while Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo are raring towards their club debuts.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Phillips, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Maeda, Palma

Dundee team news

Aaron Donnelly and Juan Antonio Portales are yet to recover from their ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Ricki Lamie and Joe Shaughnessy are likely to continue at center-back, with Malachi Boateng sitting just in front of the back four.

Zach Robinson will start on the right wing, with Scott Tiffoney on the opposite side, while Amadou Bakayoko leads the line of attack.

Dundee possible XI: Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Lamie, Beck; Boateng; Robinson, Robertson, McCowan, Tiffoney; Bakayoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carson, Legzdins Defenders: Shaughnessy, Lamie, McGhee, Ashcroft, Beck, Kerr Midfielders: Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Howley, Cameron, Mulligan, Reilly, Lewis, Tiffoney, McCowan Forwards: Pineda, Bakayoko, Rudden, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 20, 2022 Celtic 3-2 Dundee Scottish Premiership Nov 7, 2021 Dundee 2-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership Aug 8, 2021 Celtic 6-0 Dundee Scottish Premiership Mar 17, 2019 Dundee 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership Dec 22, 2018 Celtic 3-0 Dundee Scottish Premiership

Useful links