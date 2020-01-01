Lennon revels in Celtic's 'best' title triumph after coronavirus ends Scottish Premiership season

The Glasgow club were confirmed as champions of Scotland for the ninth season in a row on Monday, much to their manager's delight.

Neil Lennon hailed 's ninth successive title triumph as "the best" after they were confirmed as Scottish champions once again on Monday.

The Hoops equalled the record for the most title wins in a row after the Premiership season was brought to an end by the Scottish Professional Football League following consultation with the 12 top-flight clubs.

The final standings were calculated on a points-per-game basis, with Celtic having been 13 points clear of Glasgow rivals when fixtures were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lennon, who was also in charge for the first three championship wins and returned to the club in February last year, declared this success the pick of the bunch.

"To be sitting here now as the manager of the nine in a row, and having played a huge part in that, fills me with so much pride," he told Celtic TV. "It feels wonderful and I'm so proud of the players. It's an incredible record and to be part of that is something very special, and I think it's thoroughly deserved as well.

"It's the best, no question it's the best and I've enjoyed the season immensely. I enjoyed the European campaign and winning the League Cup and I enjoyed working with the players every day, I enjoyed working with my staff.

"Whether you look at the first half of the season or the second half of the season, we've played some brilliant football throughout, and then you throw in the European campaign, you throw in the League Cup. A lot of that gets overlooked with all that's been going on around Scottish football of late.

"The style of play pleased me, the amount of goals pleased me, and we had massive contributions from numerous individual players as well."

While there is joy for Celtic, there is despair for Hearts, who have threatened to take legal action over their "unjust" relegation from the Premiership.

Hearts were four points adrift of second-bottom Academical with eight games to play when the season was suspended in March.

The Edinburgh club will not go down without a fight and still harbour hopes that the league may be restructured so they will stay in the top-flight.