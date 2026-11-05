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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV channel and live stream

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Recent form

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having previously beaten Celtic Glasgow 1-2 away in the Europa League. Celta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

With four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in significantly better form. They most recently won 1-2 away to KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. Their run also includes a 4-0 Europa League win against Hapoel Beer Sheva. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three over those five games.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables