Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid have won their last five games in all competitions as they take one Celta Vigo at Balaidos in La Liga on Saturday.
Diego Simeone's men will be aiming to stay put in the top four of the Spanish top flight. Their last league outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad thanks to Antoine Griezmann converting a late penalty.
On the other hand, Celta have just six points from their opening nine games and will want to move out from the drop zone. They come into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Getafe.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Celta Vigo vs Atletico kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Balaidos
The Spanish Primera Division match between Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid will be played at Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Celta Vigo vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1 and via the Viaplay app.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Celta Vigo team news
Manu Sanchez will be looking to make the best of Mihailo Ristic's absence due to a muscular problem, while Franco Cervi also remains sidelined through injury.
Celta boss Rafael Benitez would meanwhile persist with Iago Aspas despite the Spanish forward missing a penalty against Getafe, with Strand Larsen for company.
Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Mingueza, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; Perez, Beltran, De la Torre, Bamba; Aspas, Larsen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Villar, Marchesin, Guaita
|Defenders:
|Nunez, Aidoo, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Mingueza, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Perez
Atletico team news
All of Vitolo, Jose Gimenez, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Reinildo have not traveled to Vigo, while Angel Correa, Caglar Soyuncu and Pablo Barrios emerge as doubts.
The line-up is expected to be similar to the one that beat Real Sociedad before the international break, with Alvaro Morata and Griezmann leading the line of attack, while Stefan Savic may come in at the back.
Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Savic, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Barrios, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 12, 2023
|Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Sep 10, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 4-1 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Feb 26, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Aug 15, 2021
|Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Feb 8, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo
|La Liga