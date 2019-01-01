Ceballos surprised by whistles on Betis return

After scoring a late winner for Real Madrid on his return to the Benito Villamarin, the midfielder said he was surprised by the reaction

Real Madrid matchwinner Dani Ceballos accepted he did not expect to be whistled on his return to Real Betis.

Ceballos came off the bench with the game in the balance, Sergio Canales having cancelled out an early Luka Modric strike.

But the midfielder was whistled by sections of the Betis crowd before he stepped up to score the winner in the 88th minute.

Ceballos had never taken a free-kick for Madrid before but beat Pau Lopez to earn Santiago Solari's side a crucial three points.

100% - Dani Ceballos has scored with his very first direct free-kick attempt for @realmadriden in all competitions. Rescuer. pic.twitter.com/duOsLqARl7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2019

The former Betis star, though, said it was a strange feeling to not be welcomed back to his home ground.

"It's a field that has given me everything," he said to Movistar.

"I've grown up here as a footballer and I did not expect this reception.

"I'm happy, but I leave with the bittersweet feeling of not having the affection of who were my fans for so long."

Listen to what our matchwinner @DaniCeballos46 said after tonight's victory at the Benito Villamarín! #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/6LfO2T2Lg6 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 13, 2019

Canales also scored against his old club, the midfielder's equalising strike surviving a long VAR review for a possible offside.

After a great start to the campaign Betis are stumbling, with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

"We matched them in the second half and when the second [goal] was close, their goal took the victory," Canales told Movistar.

"It's a step back, but this is a long [season], we have not started the year as we would have liked.

"A great effort made for nothing."