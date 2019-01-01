Cavani to miss PSG vs Man Utd Champions League last-16 clash

The 31-year-old will miss the trip to Old Trafford after suffering a thigh injury in Saturday's win over Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a further blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United with the news that Edinson Cavani will miss the game.

The Uruguayan striker limped off of PSG's 1-0 win over Bordeaux with a thigh problem after scoring the Ligue 1 encounter's only goal of the game, making him a doubt for Tuesday's first-leg against United.

Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted after the game that he was "afraid it's serious", before providing an update on the Cavani's condition on Sunday.

"There is no good news this morning," he told Telefoot. "He has undergone exams and there will be more tests here at the training centre. My feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to feature in Manchester."

But the French champions have since assessed the 31-year-old and ruled that he will not be fit to make the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg on Tuesday.

The news comes as a big blow for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders. Tuchel's team are already without Brazilian attacker Neymar, who has been out since January with a broken metatarsal, while Marco Verratti is also out.

Cavani, who has 21 goals from 25 games in all competitions, was replaced by Kylian Mbappe in the Bordeaux match and will return to his place in the starting XI in the Champions League.

With two members of their star trio missing, Tuchel is worried they must change their strategy for the meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

"Without [Neymar], maybe without Marco, maybe without [Cavani], now we need a plan D," he told reporters.

"I can't think about so many different plans in advance. We have to analyse Manchester United, we have to stay calm and confident.

"Normally, my opinion is definitely clear: for a game against Manchester United, for a game against Liverpool or even against Red Star Belgrade, you need your key players with confidence, experience, quality, who are used to playing that kind of game, are used to playing big games full of pressure, who are used to managing the pressure."