Cavani must compete with Icardi for first team - PSG coach Tuchel

The Uruguayan will need to get used to competing with the Argentine for a striking position, according to their boss

head coach Thomas Tuchel says Edinson Cavani will need to learn how to manage the competition with Mauro Icardi for a starting berth in attack.

Cavani made his first start for PSG since August 25 in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brest but struggled to make an impact at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

He was replaced in the 80th minute by Icardi, who scored the winner five minutes later after Samuel Grandsir had cancelled out Angel Di Maria's first-half opener.

Tuchel conceded Cavani lacked rhythm against Brest and has challenged the international to relish the competition for places in attack.

"It's not easy to play against this team here for an attacker," he told Canal+.

"He [Cavani] lacks rhythm. He must manage this competition. It's like that for his job. It's always difficult for an attacker, a very sensitive position. But we have no choice but to accept this situation and work hard.

"Sometimes you are in a phase where you feel good. There is a bit of luck and everything goes perfectly. Mauro is in this phase."

PSG were far from their fluid best but did enough to ensure they returned to winning ways domestically after a shock defeat to last time out.

Tuchel, who made six changes from the side that beat in the in midweek, praised his side after they became the first side to beat Brest at home this season.

"I really like this victory," he added. "A lot of changes have been made, including players lacking rhythm and confidence like Layvin [Kurzawa], Edinson [Cavani] and [Julian] Draxler. The changes were necessary to stay fresh.

"It was not easy in the first period with the wind against us. We had opportunities to accelerate but we made technical mistakes. The second period was easier to control but we gave an opportunity to the opponent, who scored.

"A good reaction was shown afterwards. I felt like we really believed it. We deserved to win. We are the first to win here! [this season]."

With the international break coming, PSG's next match will be in against on November 22.