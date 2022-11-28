Cavani in, Suarez dropped! Former Barca & Liverpool star benched for crucial clash with Portugal
- Suarez out, Cavani in for Uruguay
- Ex-Liverpool man started vs South Korea
- Has been dropped for crunch clash
WHAT HAPPENED? After Uruguay stuttered to an underwhelming 0-0 draw against South Korea in their Group H opener at the World Cup, much was made of their lack of attacking prowess. And with a crucial game against Portugal awaiting them in matchday two, veteran forward Suarez has been dropped in favour of fellow veteran Cavani.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uruguay's top two all-time goalscorers are in competition with one another for a place in the XI alongside up-and-comer Darwin Nunez. Suarez currently leads Cavani, with his 55 goals keeping him nine strikes better off than Cavani's 46, but a disappointing performance on matchday one has seen him dropped.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? Group H remains wide open after Ghana managed to beat South Korea earlier in the day. Uruguay face an uphill battle, but will believe they can take points off Portugal.
Editors' Picks
- Ultimate Brazil dream team - Pele & Ronaldo in, Ronaldinho out
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Hristo Stoichkov: The Bulgarian bad boy with a God complex who lit up the 1994 World Cup