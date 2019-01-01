Casimir Ninga: Angers sign Caen’s Chadian forward

The 26-year-old has agreed to a deal which will keep him at Stade Raymond Kopa until 2022

French side have announced the signing of Casimir Ninga from for an undisclosed fee.

The Chad international put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit after a successful medical.

The striker joined Caen from in the summer of 2018 and made 15 league appearances for the side, scoring four goals, which were not enough to prevent the Vikings from getting relegated to Ligue 2.

Ninga, however, will continue plying his trade in the French top-flight after reaching a deal with the Scoistes on Thursday.

🚨 Casimir Ninga signe au SCO !



C’est fait ! L'international tchadien, en provenance du @SMCaen, vient de s'engager avec les Noirs & Blancs pour une durée de 3 ans ⚫️⚪️



📄➡️ https://t.co/laU2VmdMlx pic.twitter.com/OmN12LnfHh — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) August 8, 2019

Ninga will link up with the duo of Abdoulaye Bamba and Ismael Traore, as well as ’s Stephane Bahoken, ’s Sada Thioub and Saliou Ciss, Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly and ’s Farid El Melali.

The 26-year-old could make his debut for Angers when they take on in their opening 2019-20 Ligue 1 game on Saturday.