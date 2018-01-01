Casillas joins Ronaldo in recording 100th Champions League victory

Porto's win at Galatasaray saw the Spaniard reach his century in Europe's premier club competition alongside the five-time world player of the year

Iker Casillas has further etched his name in the Champions League record books after becoming the second player to reach 100 wins in the competition.

Despite already being assured a place in the last-16, FC Porto claimed a 3-2 win at Galatasaray to remain unbeaten.

Felipe Monteiro and Moussa Marega's penalty put the Portuguese champions into a comfortable lead in Istanbul, but Sofiane Feghouli pulled one back on the stroke of half-time to bring Galatasaray to back into the game.

100 - Iker Casillas has become the second player in the Champions League history to reach 100 wins, after Cristiano Ronaldo (100). Myth. pic.twitter.com/EFgXvO0n9p — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 11, 2018

Sergio Oliveira extended Porto's lead early in the second half and despite Eren Derdiyok pulling one back for the hosts, it was not enough to deny Casillas reaching his century of victories in Europe's premier club tournament.

The 37-year-old joins Cristiano Ronaldo - who reached 100 wins courtesy of Juventus' victory over Valencia on matchday five - as the second man to reach three figures.

Casillas is already the highest appearance maker in the competition's history on 173 and earlier in the campaign became the first player to feature in 20 Champions League seasons.

The World Cup winner made his Champions League debut aged 18 years and 177 days in September 1999 to become the youngest goalkeeper to feature in the competition – a record that was only broken in October 2017 by Benfica’s Mile Svilar.

Casillas is still the youngest goalkeeper to win the trophy, featuring in Real Madrid's 3-0 defeat of Valencia in 2000 just four days after his 19th birthday. He also went on to lift the trophy with Los Blancos in 2002 and 2014.

After leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015, Casillas is enjoying something of a career renaissance in Portugal.

He recently admitted he would find it hard to resist a return to Real Madrid, where he spent 25 years as a youth and senior player, or a even recall to the Spain national team.

Elsewhere, records continued to tumble at the Turk Telekom Stadium in an entertaining game, with Marega's spot-kick his fifth in as many top flight European games for Porto, the first man to achieve the feat since Mario Jardel in November 1999.

It means Sergio Conceicao’s side comfortably win Group D with 16 points from their six matches, five points clear of German side Schalke in second.