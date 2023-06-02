Casemiro confirms he texted agent vowing to 'fix' Man Utd after Brentford humiliation but refuses to take credit for improvement under Erik ten Hag

Casemiro has admitted that he told his agent he would "fix" Manchester United before completing his transfer to the Old Trafford club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro watched on as United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second Premier League game of the season before his transfer from Real Madrid. The Brazil star was reported to have sent a message to his agent saying he would resolve their midfield troubles and he has confirmed the claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had no second thoughts at all. But to be honest I did say that. I was really upbeat about coming here and taking on this new project. It was clear in my mind," Casemiro told The Telegraph. “I knew that it wouldn’t be an easy challenge because it was a tough defeat for us to take but I think the excitement of coming here and making a change… we knew there was still a long way to go in the season and wouldn’t start winning things overnight.

"We deserve a lot of credit in turning the season around when you look at how we started in relation to how we finished. It wasn’t just me because, ultimately, it’s impossible for a single player to change performances but as a squad you can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro delivered on his performance as he went on to have a huge role in helping United bounce back from their woeful first two matches of the season. He has made 50 appearances overall as a vital cog in the midfield, helping United to third place in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? United will be counting on Casemiro to maintain his stellar performances when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Sunday.