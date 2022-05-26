'Carvalho is world-class' - Liverpool new boy will prove his worth 'very quickly' at Anfield, says Elliott

The talented teenager has been backed to hit the ground running at Anfield next season

Harvey Elliott has backed “world-class” Fabio Carvalho to make an instant impact when he makes the move to Liverpool this summer.

The 19-year-old will officially move to Anfield on July 1 when his Fulham contract expires, with the Reds agreeing on a deal worth £8 million ($10m) with the Cottagers for the Portugal U21 international.

It has been suggested that the teenager is being considered as one to nurture patiently for the future, but Elliott believes he can be an asset to the first team straight away.

What did Harvey Elliott say about Fabio Carvalho?

Elliott is well aware of Carvalho’s talents, having played alongside the forward in the Cottagers youth team before he joined Jurgen Klopp's side himself three years ago.

The winger is looking forward to being reunited with his former team-mate and believes he will hit the ground running on Merseyside, despite only having made four Premier League appearances in his career so far.

“Fabio’s a great kid as well as a great player, so I don’t need to say too much on him,” Elliott told This Is Anfield.

“I’m sure he’ll show you very quickly why Liverpool have signed him.

“He’s a class player and I think he’ll bring that flair to this team, that sort of young power in a way.

"He’s one for the future, definitely. To be able to link up and reunite with him, and to hopefully play with him on the same pitch like the old days, it’ll be great.

“Hopefully we can both show each other why we deserve to play with each other and to share the pitch with one another.”

Carvalho's stellar 2021-22 campaign

Carvalho arrives at Anfield after a breakthrough season at Fulham, where he scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions to help the Cottagers secure the Championship title.

He also earned his first call-up to the Portugal U21 squad in March.

Asked what Carvalho’s strengths are, Elliott added: “Everything, to be honest. If he didn’t have everything, Liverpool wouldn’t have signed him.

“He has the work rate, he has the ability, the skill, shooting, dribbling. You name it, he has it.”

