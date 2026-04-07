Carrick wins everyone over... and United's stars are pushing for him to stay

Manchester United’s players have expressed their full support for interim manager Michael Carrick to take over as the team’s permanent manager, believing him to be the right man to lead the club into the next phase.

Carrick took charge last January on an “interim” basis until the end of the season, following the sacking of Portuguese manager Rúben Amorim. Since then, the former United and England midfielder has led the “Red Devils” to seven wins and just one defeat in 10 matches.

United now need four wins and a single draw from their remaining seven matches to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence. Despite this marked improvement, the club’s management has vowed not to rush into a decision, with the likelihood of waiting until the end of the season before deciding on the next manager.

What bolsters Carrick’s chances is the narrowing of the options available to the board; Thomas Tuchel has committed to his contract with the England national team, whilst Roberto De Zerbi has chosen to join Tottenham.

Speaking during the team’s training camp in the Republic of Ireland, Amad Diallo said, according to the BBC website: “From my personal point of view, he is the right man. He has a wealth of experience, knows the club well, and carries the Manchester United DNA.”

The Ivorian added: “His relationship with all the players is excellent. Sometimes it is this type of manager who is capable of restoring the club to its rightful place. The decision is not in the players’ hands, but my honest opinion is that we are very happy to have Michael Carrick as our manager.”

Although the players’ support for their manager is to be expected, their performance on the pitch suggests that the relationship between Carrick and his squad runs deeper than mere media statements.

Striker Bryan Mbeumo echoed this sentiment, saying: “We’ve had a good experience with him; he knows how to talk to us, and we’re trying to learn as much as we can from his experience. Things have gone more smoothly because he knows the ins and outs of the place, and working under him is brilliant.”