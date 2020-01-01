Carlos Nodar hits out at Quess East Bengal, threatens to approach FIFA if salaries are not cleared

The Spaniard accused the club of showing complete apathy during the lockdown in Kolkata due to the Coronavirus pandemic...

’s assistant coach cum physical trainer Carlos Nodar blasted club’s investors Quess Corp over non-payment of salaries and non-cooperation during the lockdown in .

Nodar rubbished the claims of Quess East Bengal and detailed the ordeal he had to face in . It must be noted that Nodar was contracted with Quess East Bengal for a period of two years until May 2021.

Quess Corp and East Bengal had formed a Joint Venture (JV) and named it ‘Quess East Bengal’ in which 70 per cent shares were of the corporate giant with the rest being with the club. However, Quess Corp have stated on numerous occasions that they wouldn’t have any ‘financial obligations’ towards the joint venture after May 2020.

Currently, the two parties are looking to strike out a mutual deal to iron out Quess' exit and the transfer of sporting rights back to the club from the JV.

“No. I have not received my salary. My contract with Quess East Bengal is for 24 months and ends on May 31, 2021. I have to collect April, May and one more year’s salary since there has been no mutual agreement (termination) at any time. They will be notified by letter in the next few hours and if there is no agreement we will go to FIFA providing more information if necessary," Nodar told Goal.

"We have asked for food and water while we were in Kolkata for ourselves and my family and they never gave me an answer. I had asked for a doctor and my doctor in finally had to attend me by phone. I had requested food and money and also a way to get electricity at home (during Amphan) and they did not answer many times.”

Last week, Quess East Bengal had issued a statement where they claimed that Carlos Nodar refused to travel back on two occasions before finally getting repatriated on June 18.

"The players had constantly sought additional financial benefits beyond contractual obligations but the same were not agreed to by Quess/Quess East Bengal FC.

Quess and Quess East Bengal would strongly denounce any baseless statements by players/coaches on non-fulfillment of terms of agreement as the same is being done by individuals with vested and personal interest," Quess East Bengal had stated.

Nodar, however, asserted that it was not the case.

“The availability of flights was not so restricted and I personally proposed return options but it was always rejected by a Quess East Bengal employee. They always said that there were no flights or they were expensive. I personally contacted a company that was suggested by the embassy to organize the return. The company prepared a travel plan which included the date and expenditures but Quess refused to accept. I do not know why.”

The investors had also claimed that Nodar was provided with a transit hotel in Mumbai and was duly reimbursed before he could catch his flight to Madrid via Frankfurt.

The Spaniard said, “It was a long and tedious journey back to Spain. My return must be the same as my arrival in Kolkata (by contract). While returning I had 60 kg of luggage. I have had to pay extra money for the excess luggage that I did not have because I have not been paid since April (the March payroll). The commitment was for two seasons (until 2021).”

He further added, “They never worried or cared that I told them that I had no money and that I had to ask for it to be able to take some of my things to Spain. They, despite the circumstances, refused to pay the extra INR 6,400 they made me pay to fly to Mumbai with my luggage and also the 54 Euros I paid in for the bags.

“They only gave me 1,000 INR for dinner and breakfast in Mumbai at the hotel. Nothing was included and finally, once again it was I who, without having money, had to pay again asking friends and family for money since it is impossible to have dinner and breakfast at the hotel for that price. Also when they tell me in writing in an email that it is included and then it is false as the hotel staff tells me that nothing is included. I keep bills for everything. They will be claimed.”

Nodar also explained why he decided to stay back in Kolkata and not travel with his compatriots on May 4 when the likes of Juan Mera returned to Spain. “First of all, for the trip on May 4 everything was dealt by the players and coaching staffs of and Quess East Bengal (Spanish) with the embassy.

“I always told my colleagues (never to Quess since they did not propose it to me at any time) that I would not return on May 4, since it is not the condition of return that I have by contract and also Quess had notified us on April 25 with an email about the cessation of the activity.

“Another important reason I am staying is that I have no mutual agreement with Quess. They decided without discussion with me.”

It remains to be seen what Quess would have to say about Nodar's version of events.