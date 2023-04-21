’Something has to change’ - Carlo Ancelotti slams UEFA and FIFA as Real Madrid boss calls for protection of players’ ‘health’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has criticised footballing authorities for the packed fixture list his side faces.

Madrid face packed schedule in coming weeks

Champions League semi-final three days after Copa final

Claimed "everyone thinks about themselves"

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid averaged a game every three days for the next four weeks, with Los Blancos fighting in both the Champions League and La Liga. Ancelotti made it known that he isn't happy with the packed slate his team is facing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Objectively, the calendar doesn't make sense," Ancelotti said in a press conference. "It's too tight, with too many games. We have to look at the health of the players. They're the most important part of football, but everyone thinks about themselves: the league think about themselves, the federation think about themselves, FIFA think about themselves, UEFA think about themselves. It isn't good for football. It isn't right. Something has to change. Too many games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid have been drawn against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. And they will have little time to prepare; the first leg of the fixture comes just three days after the Cop del Rey final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid play surging Celta Vigo on Saturday, where they will look to make up ground on La Liga leaders Barcelona.