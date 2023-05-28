Carlisle United vs Stockport County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two play-off final

Carlisle United are set to take on Stockport County in the League Two play-off final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The winner will join Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town in the League One next season.
Carlisle qualified for the final after beating Bradford City 3-2 on aggregate while Stockport defeated Salford City 3-1 on penalties.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.
Carlisle vs Stockport kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The League Two play-off final will kick-off at 1:30 pm BST at the Wembley Stadium.
How to watch Carlisle vs Stockport online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be streamed live online through Sky Go App/Website.
Team news & squads
Carlisle team news
Carlisle will miss the services of defensive duo Morgan Feeney and Fin Back due to injuries but Jon Mellis returns to action after serving a three-match suspension.
Jack Ellis continues to remain out of action with a knock but Callum Guy has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to feature in the final.
Carlisle possible XI: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Mellish; Senior, Guy, Moxon, McCalmont, Armer; Garner, Sarcevic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Holy, Breeze, Simons, Kelly
|Defenders:
|Senior, Armer, Huntington, Whelan, Kilsby, Mellis, Barclay, Robinson
|Midfielders:
|Moxon, Gibson, Guy, Dickenson, Charters, Dixon, Bell, Devitt, Harris, McCalmont
|Forwards:
|Edmondson, Patrick, Dennis, Sho-Silva, Fishburn, Gordon, Garner
Stockport team news
The only player Stockport will miss in the final is Macaulay Southam-Hales who is out with an injury.
Kyle Wootton, who missed the last month due to injury, is likely to be included in the matchday squad.
Stockport possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Hippolyte, Camps, Croasdale, Rydel; Olaofe, Madden.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hinchliffe, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Rydel, Johnson, Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey, Burdsley, Byrne, Knoyle, Grayson
|Midfielders:
|Croasdale, Collar, Sarcevic, Hippolyte, Wright, Camps, Rowe, Davenport, Evans
|Forwards:
|Madden, Wootton, Olaofe, Stretton
Head-to-Head Record
Stockport County have won two out of their last five meeting against Carlisle while the latter won once. Two games ended in draws.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/4/2023
|Carlisle 2-2 Stockport
|League Two
|26/10/2022
|Stockport 2-0 Carlisle
|League Two
|23/1/2010
|Carlisle 0-0 Stockport
|League One
|19/8/2009
|Stockport 1-2 Carlisle
|League One
|21/2/2009
|Carlisle 1-2 Stockport
|League One