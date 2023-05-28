Carlisle United vs Stockport County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two play-off final

How to watch the League Two play-off final between Carlisle and Stockport, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlisle United are set to take on Stockport County in the League Two play-off final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The winner will join Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town in the League One next season.

Carlisle qualified for the final after beating Bradford City 3-2 on aggregate while Stockport defeated Salford City 3-1 on penalties.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Carlisle vs Stockport kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The League Two play-off final will kick-off at 1:30 pm BST at the Wembley Stadium.

How to watch Carlisle vs Stockport online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be streamed live online through Sky Go App/Website.

Team news & squads

Carlisle team news

Carlisle will miss the services of defensive duo Morgan Feeney and Fin Back due to injuries but Jon Mellis returns to action after serving a three-match suspension.

Jack Ellis continues to remain out of action with a knock but Callum Guy has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to feature in the final.

Carlisle possible XI: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Mellish; Senior, Guy, Moxon, McCalmont, Armer; Garner, Sarcevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Holy, Breeze, Simons, Kelly Defenders: Senior, Armer, Huntington, Whelan, Kilsby, Mellis, Barclay, Robinson Midfielders: Moxon, Gibson, Guy, Dickenson, Charters, Dixon, Bell, Devitt, Harris, McCalmont Forwards: Edmondson, Patrick, Dennis, Sho-Silva, Fishburn, Gordon, Garner

Stockport team news

The only player Stockport will miss in the final is Macaulay Southam-Hales who is out with an injury.

Kyle Wootton, who missed the last month due to injury, is likely to be included in the matchday squad.

Stockport possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Hippolyte, Camps, Croasdale, Rydel; Olaofe, Madden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hinchliffe, Jaros Defenders: Rydel, Johnson, Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey, Burdsley, Byrne, Knoyle, Grayson Midfielders: Croasdale, Collar, Sarcevic, Hippolyte, Wright, Camps, Rowe, Davenport, Evans Forwards: Madden, Wootton, Olaofe, Stretton

Head-to-Head Record

Stockport County have won two out of their last five meeting against Carlisle while the latter won once. Two games ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 19/4/2023 Carlisle 2-2 Stockport League Two 26/10/2022 Stockport 2-0 Carlisle League Two 23/1/2010 Carlisle 0-0 Stockport League One 19/8/2009 Stockport 1-2 Carlisle League One 21/2/2009 Carlisle 1-2 Stockport League One

Useful links