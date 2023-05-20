Carlisle United vs Bradford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Carlisle and Bradford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlisle United are set to take on Bradford City in the second leg of their League Two play-offs semi-final tie on Saturday at Brunton Park.

The two teams finished the league stage tied on 46 points and there was little to separate them in the first leg.

Carlisle will be hoping to overturn the one-goal deficit at their home and enter the play-offs final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Carlisle vs Bradford kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Brunton Park

The game is scheduled for May 20, at Brunton Park. It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST in the U.K.

How to watch Carlisle vs Bradford online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and available to stream live online through the Sky Go app and website.

Team news & squads

Carlisle team news

Jonathan Mellish remains suspended for the straight red card he received against Salford last month.

Paul Simpson will likely make changes in the attack after striker duo Krystian Dennis and Ryan Edmondson failed to score against Bradford in the first leg. Omari Patrick and Joe Garner are likely to start upfront.

Carlisle possible XI: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan; Senior, Guy, Moxon, Armer, McCalmont; Dennis, Edmondson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Holy, Breeze, Simons, Kelly Defenders: Senior, Armer, Feeney, Huntington, Whelan, Ellis, Kilsby, Back, Barclay, Robinson Midfielders: Moxon, Gibson, Guy, Dickenson, Charters, Dixon, Bell, Devitt, Harris, McCalmont Forwards: Edmondson, Patrick, Dennis, Sho-Silva, Fishburn, Gordon, Garner

Bradford team news

Mark Hughes will likely keep the starting lineup unchanged that beat Carlisle in the first leg.

The Bantams will miss the services of Harry Chapman and Vadaine Oliver due to injuries.

Bradford possible XI: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow-Noble, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Clayton, Smallwood, Walker; Cook, Banks

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lewis, Doyle, Richardson, O'Shaughnessy Defenders: Halliday, Ridehalgh, Platt, Bola, Foulds, Odusina, Hendrie, Threlkeld, Crichlow, Cousin-Dawson, Kelly, Stubbs Midfielders: Songo'o, Smallwood, Osadebe, Walker, Gilliead, Banks, East, Scales, Pereira, Wood, Nevers, Clayton Forwards: Cook, Young, Derbyshire, Eisa, Costelloe

Head-to-Head Record

Carlisle United and Bradford City have won two games each out of their last five meetings, with one game finishing in a goalless draw.

Date Match Competition 14/5/2023 Bradford 1-0 Carlisle League Two 22/3/2023 Bradford 0-0 Carlisle League Two 26/12/2022 Carlisle 1-0 Bradford League Two 7/5/2022 Bradford 2-0 Carlisle League Two 8/1/2022 Carlisle 2-0 Bradford League Two

Useful links