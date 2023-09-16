Cardiff City vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The South Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City is set to take place in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.
Erol Bulut started his reign as Cardiff boss with a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, but has since won just once in the league - a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
While the Bluebirds last faced a 3-2 loss at Ipswich Town, Swansea are eyeing their first league win of the season after last suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cardiff vs Swansea kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Cardiff City Stadium
The EFL Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City will be played at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Cardiff vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Cardiff team news
Aaron Ramsey was taken off early in the second half of the friendly between Wales and Latvia on Monday, but Bulut would be hopeful that the box-to-box midfielder is fit for Saturday's game.
The Welsh international could be joined by Ike Ugbo, who may be preferred over Ollie Tanner on the right wing, with the rest of the squad expected to remain unchanged from the Ipswich loss.
Cardiff possible XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins; Siopis, Ralls; Ugbo, Ramsey, Grant; Meite.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Runarsson, Alnwick
|Defenders:
|McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell
|Midfielders:
|Siopis, Wintle, Ramsey, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, O'Dowda, Bowler
|Forwards:
|Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner
Swansea team news
On the other hand, Swansea boss Michael Duff may also resist the temptation of making too many changes despite the latest loss against Bristol City.
However, Duff is likely to recall Joe Allen ahead of Oliver Cooper in midfield, with Harry Darling expected to replace Kyle Naughton at the back, while Harrison Ashby continues as the right full-back.
Swansea possible XI: Rushworth; Cabango, Darling, Wood; Ashby, Patino, Grimes, Allen, Key; Cullen, Yates.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fisher, Rushworth, Broome
|Defenders:
|Cabango, Wood, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Ashby, Key, Naughton, B. Cooper, Lissah
|Midfielders:
|Abdulai, Patino, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, O. Cooper, Llyod
|Forwards:
|Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Lowe, Ginnelly, Paterson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 1, 2023
|Cardiff City 2-3 Swansea City
|Championship
|Oct 23, 2022
|Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City
|Championship
|Apr 2, 2022
|Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City
|Championship
|Oct 17, 2021
|Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff City
|Championship
|Mar 20, 2021
|Swansea City 0-1 Cardiff City
|Championship