Cardiff City vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Cardiff and Swansea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The South Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City is set to take place in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Erol Bulut started his reign as Cardiff boss with a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, but has since won just once in the league - a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

While the Bluebirds last faced a 3-2 loss at Ipswich Town, Swansea are eyeing their first league win of the season after last suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cardiff vs Swansea kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City will be played at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Cardiff vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

Aaron Ramsey was taken off early in the second half of the friendly between Wales and Latvia on Monday, but Bulut would be hopeful that the box-to-box midfielder is fit for Saturday's game.

The Welsh international could be joined by Ike Ugbo, who may be preferred over Ollie Tanner on the right wing, with the rest of the squad expected to remain unchanged from the Ipswich loss.

Cardiff possible XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins; Siopis, Ralls; Ugbo, Ramsey, Grant; Meite.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Alnwick Defenders: McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Ramsey, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, O'Dowda, Bowler Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner

Swansea team news

On the other hand, Swansea boss Michael Duff may also resist the temptation of making too many changes despite the latest loss against Bristol City.

However, Duff is likely to recall Joe Allen ahead of Oliver Cooper in midfield, with Harry Darling expected to replace Kyle Naughton at the back, while Harrison Ashby continues as the right full-back.

Swansea possible XI: Rushworth; Cabango, Darling, Wood; Ashby, Patino, Grimes, Allen, Key; Cullen, Yates.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Cabango, Wood, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Ashby, Key, Naughton, B. Cooper, Lissah Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, O. Cooper, Llyod Forwards: Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Lowe, Ginnelly, Paterson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 1, 2023 Cardiff City 2-3 Swansea City Championship Oct 23, 2022 Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City Championship Apr 2, 2022 Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City Championship Oct 17, 2021 Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff City Championship Mar 20, 2021 Swansea City 0-1 Cardiff City Championship

