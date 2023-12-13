Cardiff City vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City will be looking to arrest a three-game winless run in the Championship when they travel to the Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City on Wednesday.
While the Blues currently languish in the bottom half of the league standings, Erol Bulut's side are nearing on a place in the top-six after beating Millwall last weekend.
Cardiff vs Birmingham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Cardiff City Stadium
The Championship match between Cardiff City and Birmingham City will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 13 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Cardiff vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Red Button and Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Cardiff team news
The hosts have long been without Aaron Ramsey due a knee injury, and it is foreseen to remain so until the new calendar year.
Then a leg injury claimed Callum O'Dowda, with Bulut relying on Yakou Meite since.
Cardiff possible XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuiness, Collins; Wintle, Siopis, Bowler, Colwill, Grant; Meite
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Runarsson, Alnwick
|Defenders:
|McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell
|Midfielders:
|Siopis, Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, Bowler
|Forwards:
|Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner
Birmingham team news
Rooney faces a conundrum at right-back as Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh are expected to be sidelined with a hip and ankle issue, respectively, so Juninho Bacuna would be required to continue at right-back.
With Dion Sanderson unlikely to feature on account of a foot injury, youngster Romelle Donovan may be handed his full debut.
Another likely change can be in the form of Ivan Sunjic starting over Krystian Bielik in the middle.
Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Bacuna, Sanderson, Roberts, Buchanan; James, Sunjic, Dembele, Donovan; Burke, Stanfield
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Etheridge, Ruddy, Mayo
|Defenders:
|Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Oakley
|Midfielders:
|Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Donovan
|Forwards:
|Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cardiff City and Birmingham City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 29, 2023
|Birmingham City 1-3 Cardiff City
|Carabao Cup
|February 14, 2023
|Birmingham City 0-2 Cardiff City
|Championship
|August 13, 2022
|Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham City
|Championship
|April 30, 2022
|Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City
|Championship
|December 11, 2021
|Birmingham City 2-2 Cardiff City
|Championship